Rajya Sabha Passes Dam Safety Bill, 2019 For Safety & Surveillance Of Dams In India

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, providing for surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of all specified dams across the country and for constituting the National Committee on Dam Safety. The bill was passed after a reply by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Earlier, it was passed by Lok Sabha.

Shekhawat said in his reply to the debate that the bill incorporates suggestions of the standing committee and it provides for the constitution of the National Committee on Dam Safety to prevent dam failure-related disasters and to maintain standards of dam safety. He also said that the committee will evolve dam safety policies and recommend necessary regulations as may be required.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), demanded the government to send the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 to a parliamentary select committee, saying that it needs scrutiny as it is 'unconstitutional.'

Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress participated in the debate and said, "This bill is unconstitutional and needs to be sent to a select committee...someone can challenge the bill in the courts." He also said that the opposition had advised the government on the already repealed farm laws. This bill does not come under your jurisdiction. It is under the states' jurisdiction. The provisions of this bill encroach upon the rights of the states. I support the demand to send this bill to a select committee...twelve of our (suspended) members are not in the House."

What is the Dam Safety Bill?

The bill seeks to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of specified dams for the prevention of dam failure-related disasters and to provide for an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Owners of every specified dam are required to establish operational and maintenance setup to ensure the continued safety of such dams and to carry out risk assessment studies at such intervals as specified by the National Committee on Dam Safety. The concerned State Dam Safety Organisation is required to keep perpetual surveillance, carry out inspections and monitor the operation and maintenance of specified dams under its jurisdiction to ensure their safety and to classify each dam under their jurisdiction as per the vulnerability.

