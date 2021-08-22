Rakesh Asthana Reviews Anti-terror Measures, Says 'public Trust Earned Via Investigation'

Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana held a Crime and COVID-19 review meeting on Saturday where he discussed anti-terror measures and general arrangements for festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. During the meeting with the officials, the Delhi CP asserted that public trust is earned through evidence-based scientific investigation and professional follow up during trials to secure punishment for the guilty.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, police preparedness, law and order arrangements and implementation of COVID guidelines were discussed at the meeting with special Commissioners of Police who joined the conference at police headquarters' Vimarsh Conference Hall. All district units, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Joint Commissioner of Police/Ranges attended the meeting via video conferencing. Apart from reviewing the security for the festive season, Asthana also discussed police arrangements for DSGMC Elections scheduled on August 22 i.e Sunday.

Rakesh Asthana stresses on security of women

During the meeting, the Delhi CP stressed on strong preventive measures with respect to crimes against women. He also underlined the importance of time-bound and scientific investigation of kidnapping/abduction and POCSO cases with methodical follow up of trials for convictions.

Furthermore, Asthana directed district police chiefs to mount surveillance on criminals, and said that a drive will be initiated to apprehend all absconding criminals. Criminals will be reviewed periodically and a thorough check will be kept on organised crime." A drive be initiated to apprehend all absconding criminals", directed Asthana.

When it comes to COVID-19 measures, the Delhi Police was asked to take stock of ensuring COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in marketplaces. With the third wave likely to hit the national capital by next month, Rakesh Asthana also urged officials to further sensitize and educate the public, especially in view of the upcoming festivals. For this, District Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to identify places to set up 'Public Facilitation Booth' in high footfall areas for the convenience of citizens.

(With Agency Inputs)