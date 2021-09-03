Rakul Preet Singh Grilled By ED For Over 7 Hours In Alleged Drugs & Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday interrogated Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh for more than seven hours in the 2017 money laundering and drugs case. The actor was seen leaving the ED office in Hyderabad after the interrogation on Friday evening.

It was reported last week that the ED has summoned South Indian film director Puri Jagannadh and celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja in relation to the four-year-old case. The summons to the actors came in relation to alleged money laundering via drug trafficking.

Earlier on Tuesday, film director Puri Jagannadh arrived at the ED office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with the drugs case. He was interrogated for over 10 hours. Actress Charmee Kaur was interrogated on Thursday by the ED for eight hours about her financial transactions.

The drugs racket was busted in July 2017 by Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department and many of the celebrities were previously questioned by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.

As per sources, ED has summoned the celebs to appear for questioning from September 2 to 22. Reportedly, Rana Daggubati has been asked to appear on September 8 and Ravi Teja on September 9. In June 2017, authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket in which about 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city were allegedly found using high-end drugs.

The racket also exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names like popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, who were summoned and questioned by authorities after their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. Reports have stated that Rakul Preet Singh was also questioned about her connection with Calvin Mascarenhas.