Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Releases 3D Animation Movie Presenting Ram Temple Construction

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday, January 13 released a 3D film on social media to show the ongoing construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Taking to Twitter, the trust announced the release of the 3D movie and wrote, “Presented here is a 3D movie showing the process of construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Shri Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya. Jai Shri Ram!”

As per the latest update, the temple will be open for devotees to offer prayers by December 2023. Also, Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport will be functional by December 2023 to enable travellers from abroad to visit the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This was done after the Supreme Court of India on November 9, 2019, delivered a landmark verdict concerning the decades-old Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

It is learnt that water from 115 nations is received for Ayodhya Ram Temple. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that India is the only country where sages considered the entire world as one family and so, water from all the nations are collected to depict the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Ram Mandir construction

As per the construction plan, there will be a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cowshed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yoga shala, and other facilities on the premises of the temple. In an earlier meeting of 15 members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, it was decided that industrial fly ash, procured from the Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in Raebareli, will be used instead of cement for the construction of the aforementioned parts. In addition, sandstone will be procured from Mirzapur, Jodhpur, marble from Makrana in Rajasthan, and pink stone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan.

On September 17, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, informed that the first phase of the foundation work has been completed. He said, “The first phase has been completed. We'll be setting up another layer made up of stones, namely Karnataka's granite and Mirzapur's sandstone, over this concrete base.” He added that by December 2023, the temple construction will be completed.

