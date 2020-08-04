Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Lay Temple's Foundation Stone At 12:30 PM

Security heightened in #Ayodhya ahead of foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple on August 5. pic.twitter.com/Iyupb1m9k1— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2020
Prohibitory orders have been imposed at several places in Karnataka aimed at maintaining law and order in the state, in view of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Places, where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) have been imposed, include Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Dharwad and Mangaluru.
Ayodhya: Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to distribute more than 1 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' on foundation stone laying of #RamTemple on August 5. Archarya Kishore Kunal, Trustee, says,"Of the 1 lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust."
There are four phases of Ramarchan pooja. In 1st phase gods other than Lord Ram will be worshipped. In 2nd phase, Ayodhya will be worshipped along with Lord Ram's generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev: Satyanarayan Das, a priest
Besides the Rs 11 Crores, Rs 7 Crores have also been raised from people living abroad. We can't accept the donation coming from outside until the Trust receives FCRA certification. So the donation of Rs 7 Crores will be put on hold till then: Swami Govind Dev Giri
Ayodhya district lit up with earthen lamps ahead of #RamMandir's foundation stone laying ceremony tomorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event.
Ayodhya: People light earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river as part of 'deepotsav'.
The foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamMandir is tomorrow. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am
Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am
Landing in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am
Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am
Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon
10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla
Tree plantation program in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm
Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm
Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm
Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm
PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm
Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm
Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on 9 November 2019, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque either by the central govt or the State govt in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.
The five-judge bench was constituted on January 25, 2019, to hear the long-contested Ayodhya dispute. As the case progressed after the Centre handed over disputed Ayodhya site to original owners, the bench created a 3-member mediation panel. On August 2, a day after the mediation panel submitted the report of mediation to the SC in a sealed cover, the SC stated that the mediation had failed and began day-to-day hearings - which ran for 40 days, along with a parallel mediation process continuing. The SC announced that it would wrap up the hearing on October 17 and announce its judgment by November 17. Finally, on October 16, the Supreme Court concluded its hearing, reserved its order and the mediation panel submitting its settlement report before the Supreme Court after the Sunni Waqf board surrendered its claim over the disputed land in Ayodhya.
While the dispute of the existence of a temple prior to the mosque has been contested for 461 years, the point of contention started when in December 1949, a crowd entered the mosque and installed a Hindu idol beneath the Central dome of the mosque, believed to be the birthplace of Ram. After the incident, the area was sealed off till 1986 - when it was unsealed on the orders of a civil court, allowing Hindus to worship under the Central dome of the mosque where the makeshift temple had been installed. The dispute flared in 1992, when the disputed structure was demolished, after which five cases were filed in the matter, with the Allahabad High Court pronouncing its verdict in 2010 - splitting the disputed land equally.
The three-judge bench had unanimously decided that the disputed land should be split equally, with a third of the property going to each party. Hindu parties were awarded the portion before the central dome of the "three-domed structure" (mosque), where a makeshift idol had been kept, in view of the Hindus' belief in the area as the birthplace of Lord Ram. On the other hand, the Nirmohi Akhara was allotted a part of the property in the outer courtyard on which stood the Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi structures. Meanwhile, the Muslim Parties were to be given the remaining portions of the property (both inner and outer courtyard), as per the verdict.
The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection.
श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020
जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.
Here are some photos of the proposed model.
जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2
After then-PM Rajiv Gandhi opened the locks to the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi area in 1986, BJP Veteran LK Advani along with Ramchandra Das and Ashok Singhal spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990. Advani along with VHP began his Rath Yatra on 25 September 1990 at Somnath demanding the government to hand over the disputed territory to the Hindus to build a temple. Spanning over 10,000 km from Somnath to Ayodhya, Advani galvanised lakhs of people to take to the streets in protest. However, Advani's journey was cut short at the UP-Bihar border with then-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav arresting him.
However, BJP, VHP, Shiv Sena and other factions' 1,50,000 kar sevaks pushed towards to Ayodhya organising a rally at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area where the 16th century Babri Masjid stood on December 6, 1992. The rally - allegedly organised by the BJP & VHP - turned violent when kar sevaks attacked security personnel and demolished the mosque, causing wide-spread communal riots. In May 2017, the special CBI court charged BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti and others with criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, as per reports, which was upheld by the Supreme Court. The case's hearing is ongoing in a CBI court currently.
Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. The event which is scheduled at 12:30 PM will also be live-telecasted on DD National.
While PM Modi's presence has been confirmed, Union Minister Amit Shah is currently hospitalised as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, BJP veterans Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi have stated that they will not be attending the event due to COVID. BJP veterans like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi other senior saints too will be attending via video conference. Shiv Sena too has hinted that Uddhav Thackeray will not be attending the event, insisting they don't need an invitation.