Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Lay Temple's Foundation Stone At 12:30 PM

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5.

Suchitra Karthikeyan
23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Security heightened in Ayodhya, section 144 in several places

 

Prohibitory orders have been imposed at several places in Karnataka aimed at maintaining law and order in the state, in view of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Places, where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) have been imposed, include Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Dharwad and Mangaluru.
 

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Laddoos to be distributed

 

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Four phases of Ram Charan puja

 

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Donations to Trust for Mandir

 

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Ayodhya lit up

Deepotsav celebrated

 

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
PM's Itinerary in Ayodhya

Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am
Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am
Landing in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am
Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am
Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon
10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla
Tree plantation program in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm
Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm
Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm
Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm
PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm
Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm
 

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Supreme Court ruling & the Ayodhya dispute

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on 9 November 2019, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque either by the central govt or the State govt in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya case in SC

The five-judge bench was constituted on January 25, 2019, to hear the long-contested Ayodhya dispute. As the case progressed after the Centre handed over disputed Ayodhya site to original owners, the bench created a 3-member mediation panel. On August 2, a day after the mediation panel submitted the report of mediation to the SC in a sealed cover, the SC stated that the mediation had failed and began day-to-day hearings - which ran for 40 days, along with a parallel mediation process continuing. The SC announced that it would wrap up the hearing on October 17 and announce its judgment by November 17. Finally, on October 16, the Supreme Court concluded its hearing, reserved its order and the mediation panel submitting its settlement report before the Supreme Court after the Sunni Waqf board surrendered its claim over the disputed land in Ayodhya.

What is the Ayodhya Land dispute?

While the dispute of the existence of a temple prior to the mosque has been contested for 461 years, the point of contention started when in December 1949, a crowd entered the mosque and installed a Hindu idol beneath the Central dome of the mosque, believed to be the birthplace of Ram. After the incident, the area was sealed off till 1986 - when it was unsealed on the orders of a civil court, allowing Hindus to worship under the Central dome of the mosque where the makeshift temple had been installed. The dispute flared in 1992, when the disputed structure was demolished, after which five cases were filed in the matter, with the Allahabad High Court pronouncing its verdict in 2010 - splitting the disputed land equally.

The three-judge bench had unanimously decided that the disputed land should be split equally, with a third of the property going to each party. Hindu parties were awarded the portion before the central dome of the "three-domed structure" (mosque), where a makeshift idol had been kept, in view of the Hindus' belief in the area as the birthplace of Lord Ram. On the other hand, the Nirmohi Akhara was allotted a part of the property in the outer courtyard on which stood the Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi structures. Meanwhile, the Muslim Parties were to be given the remaining portions of the property (both inner and outer courtyard), as per the verdict.

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
The proposed Ram Mandir & the movement

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning  161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection.

 

Ram Janmabhoomi movement

After then-PM Rajiv Gandhi opened the locks to the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi area in 1986, BJP Veteran LK Advani along with Ramchandra Das and Ashok Singhal spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990. Advani along with VHP began his Rath Yatra on 25 September 1990 at Somnath demanding the government to hand over the disputed territory to the Hindus to build a temple. Spanning over 10,000 km from Somnath to Ayodhya, Advani galvanised lakhs of people to take to the streets in protest. However, Advani's journey was cut short at the UP-Bihar border with then-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav arresting him.

However, BJP, VHP, Shiv Sena and other factions' 1,50,000 kar sevaks pushed towards to Ayodhya organising a rally at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area where the 16th century Babri Masjid stood on December 6, 1992. The rally - allegedly organised by the BJP & VHP - turned violent when kar sevaks attacked security personnel and demolished the mosque, causing wide-spread communal riots. In May 2017, the special CBI court charged BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti and others with criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, as per reports, which was upheld by the Supreme Court. The case's hearing is ongoing in a CBI court currently.

23:40 IST, August 4th 2020
Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. The event which is scheduled at 12:30 PM will also be live-telecasted on DD National.

Here are the salient features of the event:

  • Entry to the site will be allowed till 10:30 AM - two hours prior to the event.  All invitation cards will have security codes which would work only once, to enter into the premises of the function.
  • No electronics or camera will be allowed
  • Only 5 dignitaries will be present on stage - PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mandir Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.
  • Arrival of people who are aged above 90 years is not appropriate under present circumstances
  • PM Modi will first do Darshan-Pujan at Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir, after which he will do puja of Ramlalla at Ram Janmabhoomi. It will be then followed by the Bhumi Pujan and the stage event
  • Sacred soil from more than 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought to Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan. 
  • Ram devotees have been called to organise Bhajan, Kirtan and Prasad distribution in all villages and cities while taking all necessary precautions to prevent spread of Corona 

Attendees at the event

While PM Modi's presence has been confirmed, Union Minister Amit Shah is currently hospitalised as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, BJP veterans Uma Bharti,  Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi have stated that they will not be attending the event due to COVID.  BJP veterans like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi other senior saints too will be attending via video conference. Shiv Sena too has hinted that Uddhav Thackeray will not be attending the event, insisting they don't need an invitation.

