Randeep Hooda Takes Being Mistaken For Charles Sobhraj In His Stride; Has Epic Reaction

With the serial killer, 'the serpent' Charles Sobhraj out from a Nepalese jail after over 20 years of imprisonment, there are multiple news reports doing the rounds about him. One of the reports caught the eye of actor Randeep Hooda, who played Sobhraj in the Bollywood movie 'Main Aur Charles'. The print report had used a snip from the 2015 movie to announce the Nepal Supreme Court's verdict to release Sobhraj.

The 'file photo' showed Hooda, handcuffed and surrounded by police and lawyers, a scene from the movie showing Sobhraj in custody. Sharing a clip of the news piece, Hooda questioned if it was a 'back-handed compliment' by the media house or if it really got confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj?

Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/5Fa1DwMjra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 23, 2022

Charles Sobhraj released

Charles Sobhraj, a French man with Indian and Vietnamese parentage, who committed a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s and was sentenced to life, was released from a Nepalese prison on December 23. He will be deported to France on the apex court's order, and has been barred from returning to Nepal for the rest of his life.

According to sources, Sobhraj will first fly to Doha and then to Paris on Qatar Airways tonight. The infamous 'bikini killer' was brought to the Kathmandu airport, where he was confronted by Republic's reporter amid heavy security presence. The red hoodie-clad Sobhraj, 78, however, didn't respond when asked what would be next for him.

Sobhraj has been serving a life term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the murder of American woman Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 in Nepal. A life term in Nepal means 20 years in jail but according to the legal provisions, a prisoner who has already served 75 per cent of their sentence can be released given the condition he has shown good conduct during imprisonment.

Prior to his arrest in Nepal, Sobhraj spent 21 years in jail in India from 1976 to 1997.