Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Awardees: Full List Of Children Honoured By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted and conferred digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for 2021-22. Awards to the children were given by PM Modi virtually using blockchain technology developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. This was the first time that the technology was used to honour the awardees.

The digital certificate given to the children is globally verifiable, unforgeable, selectively disclosable and can be stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State were also present on the occasion. Here is the full list of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for 2021-22

Full list of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees 2022

For the year 2022, a total of 29 children were honoured with the award which included 15 boys and 14 girls from 21 states and union territories. The 29 children were awarded for their achievements in Innovation (7), Social Service (4), Scholastic (1), Sports (8), Art & Culture (6) and Bravery (3) categories. The award also carries a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, which was transferred online to the respective winners' accounts.

Name Category State 1. Gauri Maheshwari Art & Culture Rajasthan 2. Remona Evette Pereira Art & Culture Karnataka 3. Deviprasad Art & Culture Kerala 4. Syed Fateen Ahmed Art & Culture Karnataka 5. Daulas Lambamayum Art & Culture Manipur 6. Dhritishman Chakraborty Art & Culture Assam 7. Gurugu Himapriya Bravery Andhra Pradesh 8. Shivangi Kale Bravery Maharashtra 9. Dhiraj Kumar Bravery Bihar 10. Shivam Rawat Innovation Uttarakhand 11. Vishalini N C Innovation Tamil Nadu 12. Jui Abhijit Keskar Innovation Maharashtra 13. Puhabi Chakraborti Innovation Tripura 14. Aswatha Biju Innovation Tamil Nadu 15. Banita Dash Innovation Odisha 16. Tanish Sethi Innovation Haryana 17. Avi Sharma Scholastic Madhya Pradesh 18. Meedhansh Kumar Gupta Social Service Punjab 19. Abhinav Kumar Choudhary Social Service Uttar Pradesh 20. Pal Sakshi Social Service Bihar 21. Aakarsh Kaushal Social Service Haryana 22. Arushi Kotwal Sports Jammu & Kashmir 23. Shriya Lohia Sports Himachal Pradesh 24. Telukunta Virat Chandra Sports Telangana 25. Chandhary Singh Choudhary Sports Uttar Pradesh 26. Jiya Rai Sports Uttar Pradesh 27. Swayam Patil Sports Maharashtra 28. Tarushi Gaur Sports Chandigarh 29. Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia Sports Gujarat

Calligraphist and budding designer at the age of 14, Gauri Maheshwari has made a name for herself with her skills! She has won global acclaim for her work. I congratulate Gauri for receiving the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/uHpbkbx8MV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

The talented Deviprasad is making the world take note of his rhythm! His Mridangam skills are enriching Carnatic music performances. I congratulate him for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and wish him success. pic.twitter.com/PsvoCGzICh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

My young friend Syed Fateen Ahmed is a pianist par excellence and has shown the world what Indians are capable of in the fields of music and culture. He has also performed for the UNESCO World Art Day! Congratulations to him for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/lTnQgouImr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Young Daulas Lambamayum has enthralled people with his painting and photography skills! His work has been showcased in many exhibitions. Congratulations to Daulas for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. All the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/raJ7aiR8W4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

At the tender age of 5 years, Dhritishman Chakraborty can sing fluently in five languages, holding the record of India’s youngest multilingual singer. I congratulate Dhritishman for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and wish him success. May he keep pursuing his passion. pic.twitter.com/aiwOkr656W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Gurugu Himapriya showed great presence of mind, which led to many lives being saved.



I salute her bravery and congratulate her for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Her courage will keep motivating the youth of India. pic.twitter.com/UMuOEwb6PX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

The brave Shivangi Kale saved her mother and sister from electrocution! She is a befitting recipient of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year. pic.twitter.com/KzJSWaYg3T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Shivam Rawat has done extensive research on Indian Mustard plant using Bioinformatics with focus on increasing crop productivity.



Congratulations to Shivam on winning the Bal Puraskar in the field of innovation.



May he keep the flag of innovation in India flying high. pic.twitter.com/dQ1FSkiLr8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Vishalini N C is among the youngest patent holders of India. She has invented “An Automatic Multi-Functional Life Rescue Flood House” which can help prevent drowning during floods. May you keep coming up with more such innovations in the service of people. pic.twitter.com/ZUPftZiLXe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Jui Abhijit Keskar has done remarkable work which will help give relief to those suffering from Parkinsons. She has invented a wearable tremor profiling device called JTremor3D and has also come up with JTremor Index. I congratulate her for the tremendous achievements. pic.twitter.com/hVR5Kd1x06 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

The budding palaeontologist Aswatha Biju has a deep interest in studying fossil specimens. Not only does she collect specimens from field visits, but has also made efforts to generate awareness about this field. Glad that she has been conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/Ff0Y75y5D9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Banita Dash has designed an automated sanitizing school bag. She has been globally recognised for her work.



India looks forward to seeing more innovations from her. pic.twitter.com/2G5cJee1ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

A unique e-commerce initiative called "Pashu Mall" has been developed by the talented Tanish Sethi. It connects buyer and seller cattle farmers online.



May Tanish keep coming up with such people-centric innovations in the future. Many congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/TfjUSVWpck — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Arushi Kotwal is a young chess master with many national and international accolades. She has represented India several times in various championships and aspires to become a Grand Master. Many congratulations to her for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/EH38XFqoEZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

The young and talented Shriya Lohia is an International Motorsports Karting Racer! She has won several national trophies and represented the country in international racing. Proud of her achievements. Congratulations to her for receiving the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/XKwNZ4IFov — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Many congratulations to the young mountaineer Telukunta Virat Chandra for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro at such a young age! May he achieve even greater heights. Best wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/7ZB83EyRXn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Chandhary Singh Choudhary is one of the finest young roller skaters of the country. You would be amazed to know that he holds a record for 48 hours of roller-skating practice! Many congratulations to him for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/QEMoXnmv7t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Jiya Rai is an inspiration for everyone. At a young age, she defied odds to become India’s top ranking open water para swimmer. Congratulations to her for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/s6KIbt1p7r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Swayam Patil has shown remarkable tenacity. He has represented India at several state, national and international swimming competitions. I am delighted that he has been conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/RZ4JwlXaDo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Young Anvi is a role model for everyone. She won a gold medal at the national level Yoga championship. May she attain greater heights of success and continue to make the nation proud. Congratulations to her for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/sWacGMaWyH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Reading is among the greatest joys in our society. The wise Abhinav is using technology to popularise books and he has helped many youngsters through his efforts. I wish him the very best for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/RQLglYIYns — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Pal Sakshi's passion towards community service is visible in his work. I am glad to see him constantly help others and am proud that he has been conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/M5txSlaNEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022