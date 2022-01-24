Last Updated:

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Awardees: Full List Of Children Honoured By PM Modi

Awards to the children were given by PM Modi virtually using blockchain technology developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project.

Written By
Ananya Varma
PM Modi

Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted and conferred digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for 2021-22. Awards to the children were given by PM Modi virtually using blockchain technology developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. This was the first time that the technology was used to honour the awardees.

The digital certificate given to the children is globally verifiable, unforgeable, selectively disclosable and can be stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State were also present on the occasion. Here is the full list of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for 2021-22

Full list of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees 2022

For the year 2022, a total of 29 children were honoured with the award which included 15 boys and 14 girls from 21 states and union territories. The 29 children were awarded for their achievements in Innovation (7), Social Service (4), Scholastic (1), Sports (8), Art & Culture (6) and Bravery (3) categories. The award also carries a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, which was transferred online to the respective winners' accounts. 

READ | PM Modi interacts with PMRBP awardees, invokes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's learnings
  Name Category State
1.

Gauri Maheshwari

Art & Culture

Rajasthan
2.

Remona Evette Pereira

Art & Culture

Karnataka
3.

Deviprasad

Art & Culture

Kerala
4.

Syed Fateen Ahmed

Art & Culture

Karnataka
5.

Daulas Lambamayum

 Art & Culture

Manipur
6.

Dhritishman Chakraborty

 Art & Culture Assam
7.

Gurugu Himapriya

 Bravery Andhra Pradesh
8.

Shivangi Kale

 Bravery Maharashtra
9.

Dhiraj Kumar

 Bravery Bihar
10.

Shivam Rawat

 Innovation Uttarakhand
11.

Vishalini N C

 Innovation Tamil Nadu
12.

Jui Abhijit Keskar

 Innovation

Maharashtra
13.

Puhabi Chakraborti

 Innovation

Tripura
14.

Aswatha Biju

 Innovation Tamil Nadu
15.

Banita Dash

 Innovation Odisha
16.

Tanish Sethi

 Innovation Haryana
17.

Avi Sharma

 Scholastic Madhya Pradesh
18.

Meedhansh Kumar Gupta

Social Service

Punjab
19.

Abhinav Kumar Choudhary

Social Service

Uttar Pradesh

 
20.

Pal Sakshi

Social Service

 Bihar
21.

Aakarsh Kaushal

Social Service

 Haryana
22.

Arushi Kotwal

 Sports

Jammu & Kashmir

 
23.

Shriya Lohia

 Sports Himachal Pradesh
24.

Telukunta Virat Chandra

 Sports Telangana
25.

Chandhary Singh Choudhary

 Sports

Uttar Pradesh

 
26.

Jiya Rai

 Sports

Uttar Pradesh

 
27.

Swayam Patil

 Sports

Maharashtra
28.

Tarushi Gaur

 Sports Chandigarh
29.

Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia

 Sports Gujarat

Take a look at the notable achievements by the awardees

 

READ | PM Modi honours Dhritishman Chakraborty; All about India's youngest multilingual singer
READ | PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Jan 24
READ | Kerala: 14-year-old percussion prodigy wins Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Tags: PM Modi, Bal Puraskar, children
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND