Ravi Shankar Prasad Calls Satya Nadella Pride Of India As Microsoft Names Him New Chairman

On Friday, June 18, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Cabinet Minister for Communications and Information Technology, took to Twitter to congratulate Satya Nadella for his appointment as the new Chairman of Microsoft.

It is a matter for great pride that stalwarts of Indian origin like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Arvind Krishna and Shantanu Narayen and many others are now heading global tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM and Adobe. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 18, 2021

Wishes pour in from across the country, as every citizen is proud and inspired by Nadella's determination and achievement.

Microsoft names an Indian as its new Chairman

On June 16, Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella was positioned as chairman of the company. The development comes amid reports of a probe getting conducted into Microsoft Chief Gates' involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago after it was told in 2019 that he had tried to start a romantic relationship with the person.

Satya Nadella as the new chairman, in place of John Thompson. Thompson had taken over as chairman from the software giant's co-founder Bill Gates in 2014, will serve as a lead independent director.

Indian-American business executive, Nadella was named as Microsoft CEO, succeeding Steve Ballmer, and had become only the third leader in the company’s 39-year history. Nadella, who has served as chief executive since 2014, has helped transform the company into a leader in cloud computing in recent years, resulting in blockbuster earnings and a market cap of close to USD 2 trillion. In addition to these role changes, the board declared a quarterly dividend of USD 0.56 per share. The dividend is payable September 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2021.

Nadella was born in Hyderabad. His mother was a Sanskrit lecturer and his father was an IAS officer. He attended the Hyderabad Public School and pursued Bachelor's in electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka. He then moved to the US to do a Master's in computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Hw worked with Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft in 1992.

