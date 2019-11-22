Ravi Shankar Prasad's Witty Reply To The Amul Ad Is As Smooth As Butter

Union Minister Ravi Shankar recently noticed an Amul advertisement targeted at the telecom sector and was impressed. The ad upheld the government's decision to grant relief to telecom companies struggling. The advertisement said, "Mobilising phone again! Call for it."

Ravi Shankar's witty reply

The Union Minister retweeted the ad with a very smart reply. "Because mobile phones are a source of bread and BUTTER for many,” said his reply.

Because mobile phones are source of bread and BUTTER for many. 😊 https://t.co/AB8AmJPhBR — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2019

Central Government grants Rs 42,000 as a relief to debt-ridden telecom companies

The Central Government took a decision and said they will provide Rs 42,000 as a relief to debt-laden telecom companies. They also said they won't make any payments for their services for the next two years. The Cabinet approved granting Bhartiya Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd, and reliance Jio an option to avail a two-year moratorium on payments on yearly installments. On October 24, the Supreme Court ordered telcos to pay as much as Rs 1.4 lakh crore in past statutory dues after considering non-telecom revenues for their calculation. According to reports, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are likely to unlikely to intervene in the Supreme Court.

The Finance Minister in a media statement said, "The government subsequently decided to defer receipt of spectrum auction installment due from TSPs (telecom service providers) for years 2020-2021 & 2021-2022. The finance minister further elaborated that the deferred amounts of spectrum fees due from telcos will be equally spread over the remaining installments. This move will be beneficial for incumbents like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel who reported a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for its second quarter ended September 30, 2019 results after the Supreme Court asked telecom companies to pay Rs 92,000 crore to the government.

