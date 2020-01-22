The Debate
Raymond Associates With CEO Forum To Honour Leaders In Corporate Space With CEO Awards

General News

The CEO Forum recently organised the CEO Awards in association with Raymond in order to identify and honour the most revered CEOs across the country

Updated On:
Press

National, 20th January 2020: The CEO Forum recently organised the CEO Awards in association with Raymond in order to identify and honour the most revered CEOs across the country from different sectors. The awards highlight the company’s success and that of the individuals who make the corporations tick– namely the CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The event was held in Mumbai and attended by nearly 100 CEOs, doctors and senior leadership from the industry from firms like Tata Realty, Reliance JIO amongst others.

On Raymond’s association with CEO Awards, KA Narayan- President, HR, Raymond Ltd. said, “Raymond is a heritage brand that stands for trust and has continuously reinvented itself time and again. We are glad to be collaborating with CEO Forum for the CEO Awards. It has been an absolute delight to give away the awards to such bright professionals.”

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Ltd. also addressed the discerning audience at the event.

See pictures here: 

Key winners are as follows:

Business Leader of the Decade: Ganesh Nayak, Whole Time Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

CEO Entrepreneur of the Decade: VSS Mani, Founder, MD & CEO, Just Dial

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ajit Singh, Chairman, ACG Worldwide (Associated Capsule Group)

Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Venkatesham – IPS, Commissioner of Police, Pune

Social Change Catalyst: D. Sivanandan, Retired- DIG Maharashtra

India’s under 40 Business Leader: Anant Goenka, MD, CEAT

Technocrat of the Decade: Sajid Malik, Founder & CEO Genesys International (Leading advanced mapping / geospatial enterprise)

Star Achiever of the Decade: Padma Shri Vidya Balan

Multi-Talented Face of Bollywood: Himesh Reshammiya

International Business Achiever: Raza Siddique, Group CEO Arabian Healthcare Group

Outstanding Contribution to Education: Dr. Indu Shahani

CEO of the Year - Banking & Financial Services: Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO Axis Bank

Published:
COMMENT
