Reasi CJM Syed Adnan's Daughters Killed In Road Accident In Chandigarh

In a tragic incident, the daughters of the chief judicial magistrate Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir), Zahva Adnan (22), and Aqsa Adnan (18) were killed in a road accident near Khatkkar Kalan in Nawanshahr on Tuesday, October 26. CJM Syed Adnan informed the police that the incident occurred when his daughters along with two friends, were en route to Chandigarh on October 25. According to police reports, there were four people in the car at the time of the accident.

As per the primary investigation, the accident took place due to a tyre burst, resulting in a car ramming into a wall of a building.

Chandigarh road accident

Zahva and Aqsa residents of the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir were rushed to a private hospital where the hospital confirmed that they were brought dead. The bodies were not sent for post-mortems and were handed over to the family. While the police have not revealed the identity of the other two persons present in the car and haven't given any details on the status of their health.

The police said under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), inquest proceedings had been initiated, at Sadar police station, Banga. Ajaz Jan, the maternal uncle of the girls, is a leader of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to the incident, the former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to my colleague Ajaz Jan. Two of his nieces died in a tragic road accident earlier today. Allah marhoom ko magfirat farmaye. May the young ladies find a place in Jannat & may their families find strength at this difficult time".

Three killed in UP accident

In another incident, three persons were killed on October 24 when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Firozabad. The police informed that Rajkumar (45), his son Sukhbir (18), both residents of Firozabad, and Kripal Singh (42), a resident of Mainpuri, were hit by an unidentified vehicle when they were going from Mainpuri to Firozabad on a motorcycle on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said the accident took place in the Makhanpur police station area. The police further informed that Singh and Sukhbir died on the spot, while Rajkumar succumbed to injuries in Agra.

(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK)