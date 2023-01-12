'Reimagining Portfolio For Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions': Tata Motors' Big Announcement

Indian automaker Tata Motors recently made a major announcement about its vehicle lineup and production. Mr Girish Wagh, the executive director of Tata Motors, took the stage at Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2023, discussing the future of the multinational automobile company's entire product portfolio.

"We are reimagining our entire product portfolio as well as the operations with the specific goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045," Wagh said.

He further said, "From a commercial; vehicle industry perspective. the transition towards net zero would be a progressive journey. Over the coming years, India is likely to balance its energy portfolio more actively across multiple fuel options."

About the electric vehicle

The former President and Head of the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors went on to publicly declare the company's 'zero-emission electric vehicles', which he noted would 'play a key role in decarbonising the carbo and passenger mobility'.

"Our fleet of more than 700 EV buses, operating across 9 Indian cities have cumulatively covered more than 60 million kilometres. This represents a potential to reduce our 60,000 tonnes of Carbon emission, once the entire grid is carbonised,' he said.

Tata-Motors at Auto- Expo 2023

At the Auto Expo 2023, the company displayed 14 different vehicles, including four natural gas-powered models, two fuel-agonistic, new generation architectures, five BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), two Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, and one Hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle.