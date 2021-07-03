Release Of Covaxin's Phase 3 Data Will Help With WHO Recognition: NTAGI Chief Dr. NK Arora

Covaxin phase 3 efficacy data released by Bharat Biotech says that its Covaxin is 77.8% effective in fighting against COVID. According to Dr. NK Arora, the chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the result will help Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in getting recognition from the World Health Organisation(WHO). The Covaxin phase 3 efficacy data also says that the vaccine is 65.2% efficient against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant of COVID.

"It is good that these results have finally been published and this will help to get Covaxin the WHO emergency use listing. People who have been administered Covaxin in India will be able to travel without restrictions", said Dr. Arora in an interview with ANI. "Covaxin is effective against Delta variant which is a big relief. We feel very comfortable that both the vaccine which are currently in use in India under COVID Immunisation Programme are effective and safe", he said.

Efficacy rate of other COVID vaccines

Covishield

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), Covishield is 63.09% effective in fighting against COVID and the immune system has been found strong after the first jab. The study further says that the vaccine will give the best results if the two doses will have around three months gap in between. Covishield can only be used for people above the age group of 12 years old.

Sputnik V

According to Gamaleya and RDIF, Sputnik V is 92% effective against the deadly coronavirus disease and would work best if given 21 days gap in between the two shots. Research is still under process about how much it is effective on the Delta variant of COVID.

PFIZER

As per the clinical trial on Pfizer, the vaccine has recorded an 88% efficacy rate after receiving the second dose. However, it is said that the antibodies developed by Pzifer are usually lower than other vaccines.

Latest emergency use COVID vaccine approved by WHO

In the latest update from WHO, the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Beijing Bio Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, China, has been approved for emergency use globally. The vaccine has been rolled out to give access to those countries that still require protection for their health and frontline workers. The estimated efficacy rate of the vaccine is 89% for around all age groups, but WHO does not recommend it for people above the age group of 60 years.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image:PTI)