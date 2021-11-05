Amid reports claiming that Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family are moving to London, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday issued a statement clarifying that the RIL Chairman and family 'had no such plans whatsoever'. In a press release, Reliance stated that a recent news report had stirred 'unwarranted speculation' on social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. The group confirmed that Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) had acquired the Stoke Park estate in a bid to enhance the property as a premier golfing and sporting resort.

"A recent report in a newspaper led to unwarranted speculation in social media regarding Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. RIL will like to clarify that Chairman & his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else," said RIL in the statement.

It added, "RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing & sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines & local regulations. This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)."

Mukesh Ambani's purchase of London mansion sparks rumours

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the Ambanis are planning to shift base to the 300-acre London property, at which the family was reported in the same paper to be spending Diwali this year. The news of the Ambanis spending the festive season in London sparked rumours given that the Ambanis are known for celebrating the occasion at their Mumbai residence ‘Antilia’.

As per the repors, Mukesh Ambani had purchased the prime property for a whopping Rs 592 crore earlier this year. It was claimed that the Ambanis planned to make it their 'primary home' and had already started setting it up as per their needs. However, Reliance has dismissed all speculations and has said that the property would add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group.