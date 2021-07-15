Remembering Martyr Maqbool Sherwani, Indian Army Renovates His Grave

The Indian army has completed the task of redecoration of the grave of the valiant warrior Maqbool Sherwani on July 15. The grave of Maqbool Sherwani is located in the old town, Baramulla, Kashmir. The renovation work commenced in April 2021 and now stands completed.

The Army paid floral tributes to the revered martyr. Defence PRO, Col Emron Musavi said in a statement on Thursday, “The work commenced in the month of April 2021 and now stands completed. On 15th July 2021 Indian Army organized remembrance prayers at the grave of Janab Maqbool Sherwani and floral tributes were paid. The deeds of this valiant warrior will be remembered and revered by generations to come.”

Janab Maqbool Sherwani was a brave Kashmiri Youth who laid his life to protect the lives of innocent people. He lost his life during an interaction with raiders from Pakistan. He had delayed the march of raiders from Pakistan towards Srinagar on the Uri-Muzaffarabad highway. They were indulging in plunder, raid and murder of innocent people. He successfully misguided the raiders on to the wrong path when he was asked to guide them towards the Srinagar airport. During the incident, Janab Sherwani and his volunteers, comprising various communities with no military training, set up roadblocks and demolished bridges, decieving the infiltrators.



In no time, the raiders realized that they were on purpose deflected from their route to Srinagar Airport. They, subsequently, came to know that their journey had been delayed deliberately by Maqbool Sherwani. The brave warrior was caught by raiders & his body was mutilated and crucified before firing 14 bullets on it. The body was nailed to a plank and tied till the Indian Army got it down. He laid to martyrdom on November 7, 1947 but not before inspiring the Kashmiris to rise up against the raiders.

Indian Army’s Sherwani Paltan

The incident occurred just a few months after independence, when father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi also paid tribute to him in a prayer meeting in Delhi to honour the supreme sacrifice made by the brave heart. The Indian army named the 2nd Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry after him “SHERWANI PALTAN”.

(Image: ANI)