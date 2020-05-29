Last Updated:

Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Passes Away In Gujarat

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away at Apollo hospital in Gandhinagar. He had been admitted there for over a week with COVID like symptoms. 

Bejan Daruwalla

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away at Apollo hospital in Gandhinagar. He had been admitted there for over a week with COVID like symptoms. He had been on the ventilator since he was in Apollo Hospital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Former President Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia tweeted confirming the same.

As this was a developing story, speaking to PTI, Daruwalla's son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said. Apollo Hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Nastur Daruwalla in an interview said that his father was a fighter and fought till the last breath.

