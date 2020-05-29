Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Passes Away In Gujarat

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away at Apollo hospital in Gandhinagar. He had been admitted there for over a week with COVID like symptoms. He had been on the ventilator since he was in Apollo Hospital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Former President Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia tweeted confirming the same.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji @Bejan_Daruwalla due to Covid19.



Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology.



My condolences to his family & friends.



May his divine soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven. pic.twitter.com/Gse9k67V29 — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) May 29, 2020

As this was a developing story, speaking to PTI, Daruwalla's son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said. Apollo Hospital confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Nastur Daruwalla in an interview said that his father was a fighter and fought till the last breath.