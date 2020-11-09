Republic And Arnab Are Resolved To Win This Fight, Will March Forward Till Justice Is Done

WE WILL MARCH FORWARD TILL JUSTICE IS DONE

Tonight, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network will spend his 6th night in judicial custody in a baseless and hollow case, as the Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail to Arnab Goswami. We will pursue every legal remedy and continue our undeterred fight in the courts of public opinion. For a citizen of India to be spending night after night in judicial custody, being assaulted by the law and order machinery and being blocked from basic legal access is a shocking reality playing out before the eyes of this great democracy, and an injustice that history books will not forgive.

The unabated torturous ordeal Arnab Goswami is facing, comes after an illegal arrest in a case in which the Chief Judicial Magistrate herself noted that there was no link between the deceased and our Editor-in-Chief. The entire case is malafide and one in which an entire political system and influential state machinery is at work round the clock to fix, frame, and torment an innocent and honest citizen of India.

Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami are resolved to win this fight; nothing can quiver that spirit, shake that belief or crumble that intent. The Network led by its Editor-in-Chief pours its faith in the Constitution of India and the judicial system of our great nation. The Network and Arnab Goswami will not relent, will not cow down, and will not succumb to the nefarious designs of the state of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Police, and the powers that be.

The assault on Arnab Goswami, the human rights violations bequeathed to him and the brazen murder of a free press in the state of Maharashtra will not go unchallenged. The people of India and Indians across the world will not let it.

To the right-thinking citizens of India and the world: the torrent of your support bolsters our fight every minute and energises us to fight harder. We humbly appeal to you to stand with Arnab Goswami, for the truth and justice, in its entirety. We turn to the highest offices of power and the apex institutions of the nation for their intervention to ensure that the rights of a citizen do not perish in the face of a malicious, vindictive, and vengeful state machinery which is miffed by the pursuit of truth, and the seeking of accountability. This campaign driven by a sickening and foul intent by the state machinery will not win.

Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami will march forward with the law, the spirit of our constitution and the support of millions of Indians across the world.

Our Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and team Republic remain undeterred and uncompromising in our pursuit for justice. We pledge, with the people of India on our side and the history books bearing witness, that nothing and nobody can eclipse the truth and deter the triumph of justice. Justice is unstoppable and will come roaring. We assure you.