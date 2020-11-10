BIHAR
Republic Clarifies That Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami Are Not On Social Media

We clarify that Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami are not on social media. All communication attributed to them are only on Republic's official handles

Breaking

This is to clarify that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami are not on social media. All communication attributed to them are only on Republic Media Network's official accounts and domains. Any personal handles posing to be them are fake. Legal action will be taken against the fake news campaign/misrepresentation.

 

