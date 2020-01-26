Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India Gears Up For 71st R-Day Celebrations & Parade

#IndiaAt71 | President Ram Nath Kovind and #RepublicDay parade chief guest - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro - to depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/B3RJve5Kin— Republic (@republic) January 26, 2020
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Republic Day parade at Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/HceMm2SXI2— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Delhi: PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria present. pic.twitter.com/CGTWo2Co4Y— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
#LIVE on #IndiaAt71 | PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, ahead of the #RepublicDay parade https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/HnMy77JG8R— Republic (@republic) January 26, 2020
Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/4IrtJig8o0— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Mumbai: Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2RYYO4Pi2h— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay2020; Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present pic.twitter.com/SxaGVYoQC5— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Chennai: Republic Day parade underway at Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/gB7zLY9fE5— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
#IndianArmy in service of the Nation.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 26, 2020
Operationally dynamic and prepared for achievement of the National Objectives. A professional army based on values, humane traditions & ethos.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/OJaa1MjEkG
From the snowclad mountains & the beautiful #Kashmir Valley wishing all Indians great happiness & joy on the 71st #RepublicDay. Celebrating the glory and power of our Nation.@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd @Whiteknight_IA pic.twitter.com/shcKwatjgs— Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 26, 2020
Delhi: The tricolour unfurled at Shaheen Bagh, on #RepublicDay today. pic.twitter.com/6kEVz4iAQu— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Mumbai: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay took out a tricolor march in the campus yesterday. #RepublicDay (25.01.20) pic.twitter.com/kWsC6bebsr— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Maharashtra: More than 4000 students gathered to create large portraits of the national flag, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, & Tanaji Malusare in Pune yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jBNbdFuRw6— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
The 71st Republic Day celebrations are set to begin shortly in Delhi. The entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath. Over ten thousand security personnel have been deployed to keep vigil over the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, said officials.
This year's Republic day parade will witness 22 tableaux — six by central ministries and departments and 16 by states and Union Territories, out of the 56 proposals received. The states shortlisted are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.
Prior to the 90-minute Republic Day ceremony, PM Modi will visit the National War Memorial which houses the names of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country post-independence and was inaugurated in February 2019. Notably, this is for the first time that the prime minister would pay homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. After paying tributes to the martyrs, PM Modi and others would head to the Rajpath for the celebrations.
The National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. During the celebration at Rajpath, India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be displayed during the 71st Republic Day celebrations. For the first time, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF will perform daredevil stunts. The Dhanush artillery will also be displayed for the first time during the Republic Day parade.
(With PTI inputs)