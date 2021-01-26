Last Updated:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Tricolour Unfurled At Rajpath In Presence Of PM Modi, Prez

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, while protesting farmers are holding tractor march in Delhi. There is no chief guest as UK PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit, due to new COVID strain.

10:30 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Air Force band playing at R-Day parade

Air Force band playing at R-Day parade

 

10:30 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates:  Diamond formation by Dhruv and Rudra helicopter

 

10:27 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Navy's tableau

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Navy's tableau showcases models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

 

10:27 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Naval contingent marching at Rajghat 

Naval contingent marching at Rajghat  

 

10:15 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Display of mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system at R-Day parade

 

10:13 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Tricolour Unfurled At Rajpath In Presence Of PM Modi, Prez

 

10:06 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Lt Gen Vijay Mishra leads R-Day parade

 

10:01 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Kovind arrive at Rajpath

 

09:56 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind to arrive at Rajpath

 

President Ram Nath Kovind to arrive at Rajpath

 

09:56 IST, January 26th 2021
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

 

