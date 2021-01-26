India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, while protesting farmers are holding tractor march in Delhi. There is no chief guest as UK PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit, due to new COVID strain.

10:30 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Air Force band playing at R-Day parade Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Air Force band playing at R-Day parade

10:30 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Diamond formation by Dhruv and Rudra helicopter

10:27 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Navy's tableau Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Navy's tableau showcases models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

10:27 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Naval contingent marching at Rajghat Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Naval contingent marching at Rajghat

10:15 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Display of mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system at R-Day parade

10:13 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Tricolour Unfurled At Rajpath In Presence Of PM Modi, Prez #LIVE | The Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 72nd Republic Day. Tune-in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/yxQIYovBNI — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

10:06 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Lt Gen Vijay Mishra leads R-Day parade

10:01 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Kovind arrive at Rajpath Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Kovind arrive at Rajpath. All latest updates here - https://t.co/rSuGRA2WH6 — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

09:56 IST, January 26th 2021 Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind to arrive at Rajpath Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind to arrive at Rajpath #BREAKING | President Ram Nath Kovind leaves from Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend Republic Day parade at Rajpath. Tune-in here to get the latest updates - https://t.co/rSuGRA2WH6 pic.twitter.com/lWaMraQ6Rk — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021