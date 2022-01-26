Republic Day 2022: President Approves 384 Gallantry Awards For A Proud India's Heroes

On the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations, President of India Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others.

These awards include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 04 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 02 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 08 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), the Central government informed in an official press release.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry for personnel of various central and state police forces. The list was published by the Union Home Ministry and it includes names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry, President's police medal for distinguished service as well as police medal for meritorious service.

Gallantry Awards 2021

In November 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind had presented Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, President Kovind accorded several gallantry awards such as Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra and the Vir Chakra. The Vir Chakra was conferred to Balakot Airstrike hero Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman. President Kovind awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) to Naib Subedar Sombir as well for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The award was received by Naib Subedar Sombir's wife and mother. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was also given the Shaurya Chakra. The award was received by Major Dhoundiyal’s wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal.

Republic Day 2022

The Republic Day parade (RDP)-2022 is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country, the Ministry of Defence's statement on Tuesday noted. "The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the fly-past, will for the first time witness 75 aircraft of the IAF displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," it mentioned.