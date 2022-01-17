Republic Day 2022 To Witness Glorious Flypast Of 75 Aircraft Including 5 Rafale Jets

The grandest ever aerial display will be witnessed over Rajpath during the Republic Day parade on January 26, with 75 aircraft from the Indian Air Force, Army, and the Navy taking part in the glorious flypast showcasing India's military strength. In line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, this year's parade will also include five Rafale that will fly over the Rajpath in the Vinaash formation.

Indian Navy’s MiG29K and P-8I surveillance aircraft will fly in the Varuna formation, while 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft will fly in the shape of the number '75', said IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. Besides this, ALH in Rudra formation along with four Mi17 V5 aircraft will also be a part of the largest flypast.

List of aircraft participating in Republic Day flypast

The Indian Air force also unveiled its tableau for the Republic Day celebrations, with assets like LCH armed with AT Dhruvastra missile, Ashlesha Mk1 radar, Gnat, Rafale, Mig21 on display.

Republic Day 2022

Republic Day celebrations will take place with stricter restrictions than the ones imposed in 2021 with the number of visitors limited to 24,000 people. Like last year, this time too, the parade may not have any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic, they said, adding India was planning to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

The route of the parade will be shorter as similar to last year. The marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort. The Rajpath that has been redeveloped under Central Vista has been opened between Vijay Chowk and India Gate for rehearsal of contingent participating in Republic Day Parade 2022.

All invitees attending parade at Rajpath on Republic Day have to strictly comply with the COVID-19 advisory that includes temperature check, sanitiser, mask, and social distancing. The decision on making vaccine certificate mandatory for invitees will be decided in the next meeting.