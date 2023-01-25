Republic Day 2023: Women Officers Who Will Lead Their Contingents At The R-Day Parade

As India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, women officers of the Indian Army will showcase their prowess and capabilities in the parade. In recent times, women officers in the Indian army are being credited with a number of opportunities to lead their contingents on the Republic Day and Independence Day parades.

Making the presence of women officers in the Indian army more visible, four female officers belonging to all three forces of the Indian army will be seen leading their platoon at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Here are the women officers that will be raising the flag of India in this year's Republic Day parade:

Lieutenant Chetana Sharma

Lieutenant Chetana Sharma, who hails from Rajasthan, will be leading the made-in-India Akash surface-to-air missile system at the parade on Thursday.

Notably, the indigenously made Akash Missile system is a newly inducted weapon system in the army and is one of the most advanced weapon systems currently in use. It was manufactured and designed by Bharat Dynamics and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Lt Dimple Bhati

Lieutenant Dimple Bhati from the Corps of Signals will be part of the Indian Army’s Daredevils motorcycle team at R-Day. Notably, Lt Dimple Bhati is the granddaughter of Param Vir Chakra awardee Shaitan Singh Bhati. Lt Bhati's elder sister, Lt Divya Bhati, is also serving Indian Army.

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith

Naval air operations officer Lt commander Disha Amrith will lead the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. The theme of the naval tableau this year is 'Nari shakti'.

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, a Mi-17 pilot, will lead the contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 26, this year. The contingent of the IAF will be led by Squadron Leader Reddy, along with three supernumerary naval officers.