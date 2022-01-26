Republic Day: Jal Shakti Ministry To Display 'Jal Jeevan Mission:Changing Lives' Tableau

Under the title “Jal Jeevan Mission: Changing Lives” the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s tableau for the 73rd Republic Day is all set to showcase how at an altitude of more than 13,000 ft in harsh winter, the Mission is bringing ease and improving the quality of life of people of Ladakh by providing clean tap water to their homes. It is important to mention that in winters the maximum temperature during the day remains sub-zero and the night temperature falls to -20 degree Celsius in the region which highlights the importance of the mission.

According to the ministry, during winters villages are scattered and rainfall is scarce

"Villages remain cut off from the rest of country for few months in a year due to closure of passes during winters. This affects the supply of materials badly. Further, most of the water sources are in inaccessible areas, in many areas of Ladakh the water bodies freeze in winters, a lot of labour is required for construction and the help of animals & helicopters is taken to lift and transport the material," added Ministry of Jal Shakti press release.

Jal Shakti Ministry's Republic Day tableau details

The tableau shows local women conducting water quality tests by using 'Field Test Kits (FTKs)'. Under the mission, more than 8.6 lakh women so far have been trained to ensure clean tap water to homes with the help of FTKs. Water testing laboratories in the country are now open for the public to get their drinking water tested.

A digital board displaying live temperature and real-time data about water supply, chlorination etc. and the progress of the Mission is also presented.