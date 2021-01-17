Republic Media Network's Response To Statement By Pakistan's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Republic Media Network rejects the allegations of the Government of Pakistan against Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network has over a decade and a half, as India’s leading Television journalist exposed, every sinister design, and evil intention of the Government of Pakistan and the ISI.

Mr. Goswami personally, and the Republic Media network was the first to expose Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack. Mr. Goswami and the Republic Media Network through investigative reports, sting operations, hard-hitting, and factual exposes brought before the entire world the reality of Pakistan’s sponsorship, support, and patronage to terrorist groups. The Republic Media Network had also produced proof of the Balakot strike on 6 March 2019 which had deeply embarrassed the Pakistan state machinery and its intelligence apparatus. The statement of the Government of Pakistan against India’s leading news network -- the Republic Media Network is proof of the deep-conspiracy of anti-India and anti-national forces against Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Mr. Arnab Goswami.

The desperation with which the Government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today, also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network. As the days pass, we will expose this conspiracy and the involvement of people who are working against national interest. The Republic Media Network thanks millions of its supporters from India and across the world.

We also urge the Congress party to stop working in tandem with the Government of Pakistan, consciously or unconsciously, to spread lies against India’s interests.



Satyamev Jayate. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Jai Hind!