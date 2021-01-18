Republic News Release: Arnab Goswami Responds To Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Statement On Him

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's direct and official statement on him and Republic. Read here:

"It is interesting to see the Pakistan government conspiracy against Republic come out in the open now. Imran Khan, the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state, has been releasing statements against my network and me and has also made the Pakistan foreign ministry do the same.

Let's be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian's mind that we would hit back. Which we did.

Imran Khan tried to deny Balakot but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism.

What shocks me is the calibration between the Vadra Congress and anti-Republic media, to assist the Pakistani narrative. Every Indian wanted revenge for the Pulwama terrorist attack, so for some in the Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. Only, it hurts national interest, when the anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI and Imran Khan.

Republic has and will single-handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative. Imran Khan is on the edge because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue.

What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious police action against the Republic, then nothing much is left to be said.

There is now overwhelming public support that we are receiving. Every minute there are messages, and calls in our newsrooms. To all those contacting us with their messages of support, a big hug, and thank you. We will fight this together and win this together!

Satyameva Jayate. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Jai Hind!"