Republic News Release: Mumbai Police Now Seeks Details Of Each Employee, Every Transaction

Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception. As part of the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network by the Mumbai Police led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, preposterous details of our financial, contractual and transaction details have been sought.

The CFO of the Republic Media Network on 22 October 2020 was issued a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC whereby details of “valuation report”, “ledger copies”, “trade receivables”, “broadcasting expenses”, “employee benefit expenses”, “promotion expenses” amongst others have been sought. This effectively means from electricity bills to editing machine expenses, to details of provident funds of employees, to details of loans issued to employees for medical emergencies, to the cost of cameras, to cost of studio maintenance, to the cost of purchasing hand sanitizers, to carpeting costs in the office - every single ledger and expense detail has been sought.

This is a brazen, blatant and shocking attack on press freedom. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought details of every single employee and every single journalist at the Republic Media Network. This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations, and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning. There is a clear and motivated attempt by the Mumbai Police to target Republic Media Network which has been falsely named in the TRP scam case.

Republic Media Network will stand tall amidst the pressure tactics. Republic Media Network will continue to put the news first, the truth first and the nation first. We shall fight every strong-arm tactic in the court of public opinion and the courts of law.

READ | News Release: Mumbai Police Threatens Executive Editor After He Refuses To Reveal Source