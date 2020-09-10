Republic Reporter Arrested: How You Can Sign #FreeAnujNow Petition & Demand His Release

As Republic Media Network continues to fight for truth and justice, amid the constant attempts to gag media, there has been another clampdown on our Right to Report, as our reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade were taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. Now, we need your support to battle this massive clampdown and help us continue our duty to write, report, and investigate.

As a part of the campaign to free our team, we turn to you for your support, in upholding our Right to Report. Here is the #FreeAnujNow petition to the people of India to come forward and join the fight for the right to report in a free democratic country. This Petition is a pledge to unite and stand against governments, like the present Maharashtra Government, who use their influential machinery to clampdown on investigative reporters.

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand Anuj's release: http://petition.republicworld.com/

Why the Republic Crew must be freed?

In the Democratic Republic of India, every citizen has the right to move freely as part of their fundamental rights under Article 19(d), and no citizen can be illegitimately deprived of his life or personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. These rights do not extinguish in the radius around any Chief Minister’s residence. The illegal detention of our reporter and video journalist is an attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights with a motivation to muzzle a free press, deny the right to report, and to deter any journalist from speaking truth to power and pursuing stories of public interest as the fourth pillar of our democracy.

