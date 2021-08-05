Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Meets Tony Abbott; Delhi University Reopens And More

'Govt Has Released Relief Package For 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims': Minority Affairs Min

The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that the Centre has introduced a rehabilitation package to provide relief to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Giving further details of the relief package, the Minority Affairs Ministry said that the scheme contained an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3.5 lakh for each death case and Rs 1.25 lakh in case of injuries.

Bharat Biotech Assures Covaxin's Quality In Statement; Says Fake News Results In Hesitancy

Reacting to the reports of quality issues in the first few batches of Covaxin doses that were produced at the company's Bengaluru facility, Bharat Biotech on Thursday issued a statement, dismissing all such claims. While stating that as of date, all batches of the Covaxin are manufactured and released only from the company's facilities at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, the Indian vaccine manufacturer said that all the vaccines are fully audited and approved by regulatory authorities.

Heroic Ravi Dahiya 'not Satisfied' With Silver At Tokyo Olympics; Sorry For Missing Gold

India's star wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category. Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

Delhi University Reopens: DU's Science Courses To Be Held On-campus; Remaining Offline

Taking note of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi University on Thursday notified that all Colleges, Centres, and Departments that come under the jurisdiction of the University shall now be fully functional. It further requested all teaching and non-teaching staff to attend to their duties with immediate effect.

After Mob Attacks Hindu Temple In Pakistan; SC Takes Cognizance, CJI Issues Release

After a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Islamic Nation on Thursday took cognizance of the attack. According to the release issued by the Pakistan Supreme Court, Dr Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron in Chief, Pakistan Hindu Council on Thursday called on the country's CJI Justice Gulzar Ahmed at SC in Islamabad. The issue of attack on Hindu Temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan was also discussed, the release added.

PM Modi Meets Tony Abbott, Both Leaders Discuss Ways To Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is visiting India from August 2-6, 2021 in his capacity of Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy for India. Sharing details of his meeting with the former Australian PM, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that both the leaders had a good conversation on the ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the steps needed to energize our trade and economic relationship and boost people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister added.

Govt Buries Retro Taxes; Brings Bill In Lok Sabha To Withdraw Tax Demand On Cairn, Vodafone

In a bid to bury the ghost of retrospective taxation, the government on Thursday brought a bill in the Lok Sabha to withdraw all back tax demands on companies such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone and said it will refund the money collected to enforce such levies.

'Her Motivation Kept Her Going Despite COVID-19': Lovlina's Coach Mohammed Ali Qamar

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Although she lost, Lovlina took our country's medal tally to three with PV Sindhu's bronze and an earlier silver by Mirabai Chanu. Her coach interacted with the Republic team and he was very proud of her performance even though she battled COVID-19 on her way to the podium.

Pakistan's Health Crisis Worsens With COVID-19 Positivity Rate At 9.6%, Highest Since May

COVID situation in Pakistan has worsened as the country reported 5,661 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. Local news agencies reported at least 62,462 tests were taken in the span, as per the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The data showed a rapid increase in daily COVID cases, related deaths, and active cases amid the alleged fourth wave.

Post-Abrogation Of Article 370, Security Scenario In Kashmir Marks Visible Improvement

In its two full years as the Union Territory of the country, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed not only a downturn in recruitment to terror ranks; but the number of law-and-order incidents too have dropped significantly. According to police data accessed by Republic TV, since August 2017 to date, the number of law-and-order incidents in Kashmir has decreased significantly.

(Image: Republicworld.com)