Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Complies With Mumbai Cops' Summons; Won't Reveal Source

In another brazen attempt to silence the Republic Media Network, the Mumbai Police had summoned Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy for questioning. The summons was received late on Tuesday which he duly answered on Wednesday morning.

The summons to Republic TV’s Executive Editor come after the CEO, COO, and senior members of the Republic Media Network's Distribution team were questioned over the source of a particular document that blew the lid off the lies against the Network.

Speaking before entering the Mumbai CP's office for questioning, Niranjan Narayanaswamy remained resolute that the network would not reveal its sources to the Mumbai Police come what may.

#RepublicWontRevealSource | Republic Media Network stands with our Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy & Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor. Republic stands wholly for the right of the media to report and protect its sources. #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/xEVWYbMgfW — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2020

The summons are in relation to what was a shocking attempt to implicate Republic TV in an investigation into alleged TRP manipulation, despite the FIR in the case making no reference directly or indirectly of Republic Media Network or any of its affiliate channels. It was Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh who had named Republic TV in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. Just six hours later, his claims had fallen flat as Republic Media Network accessed the FIR that made no mention of Republic.



Subsequent to this, and with the Mumbai CP's claims being comprehensively bludgeoned by evidence gathered by Republic Media Network, an attempt has seemingly been made to wrest information about the network's sources. Republic stands against any strongarm tactics to try and access the sources of independent media, and has vowed to fight against any such effort.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami gets vicious show-cause notice

Concurrent to the summons issued to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and also to Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was also issued a show-cause notice for raising questions over the Palghar lynching case and a massive gathering that had taken place amid the COVID lockdown in Mumbai's Bandra. The show-cause notice issued to Arnab Goswami is in complete violation of the Supreme Court as well as the Bombay High Court which had both passed orders on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief's broadcast in both cases.

The Apex Court in its judgment dated May 19, 2020 held that no other complaint can be initiated in respect of the Palghar broadcast of 21 April 2020, whereas the Bombay High Court judgment of June 30, 2020, suspended all criminal proceedings with respect to the FIRs registered against Arnab Goswami, based on the Palghar and Bandra news reports.