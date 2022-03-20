Rice being smuggled to K'taka seized

Erode (TN), Mar 20 (PTI): The food cell on Sunday said 1.5 tonnes of rice, being smuggled in a van to Karnataka, have been seized.

Police said the seizure was made on Saturday when vehicles were routinely checked near Bargur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. The van driver was detained for interrogation, said the police. The rice was meant for ration shops here, they said. PTI COR NVG NVG

