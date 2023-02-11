RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Likely To Return From Singapore On February 11

After getting a successful kidney transplant in Singapore, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to return back to India on February 11, after over four months of treatment.



The RJD Supremo's daughter Rohini Acharya took to twitter to share the news. She tweeted in Hindi, "I have to tell you something important to you all. This important thing is about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am doing my duty as a daughter. I am sending my father among you all, after making him well. Now you guys will take care of my father."

आप सबसे एक जरूरी बात कहनी है. यह जरूरी बात हम सबों के नेता आदरणीय लालू जी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर है.



11 फरवरी को पापा सिंगापुर से भारत जा रहे हैं.



मैं एक बेटी के तौर पर अपना फर्ज अदा कर रही हूँ. पापा को स्वस्थ्य कर आप सब के बीच भेज रही हूँ..



अब आप लोग पापा का ख्याल रखियेगा. pic.twitter.com/GcVNV1Emly — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 10, 2023

Lalu Prasad Yadav is on bail on medical grounds

Former Bihar Chief Minister went under the knife along with his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to her father, who was suffering from kidney ailment for the past several months. Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Singapore in September last year for the treatment, where he had to undergo a kidney transplant.



RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, has been granted bail by the court on medical grounds. He has been convicted in multiple cases related to fodder scam.