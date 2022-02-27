RJD Mocks PM Modi For Batting For Local Education; Lists Ministers' Kids Studying Abroad

Mocking PM Modi's appeal to private sectors to invest in medical education, RJD on Saturday, pointed out that many Union ministers' children were studying in foreign universities. Listing ministers like Piyush Goyal, Prakasha Javadekar, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitendra Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, RJD mocked PM Modi for batting for local medical education. The issue of young Indian students studying medicine abroad has come into view as India evacuates over 18,000 students from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

RJD mocks PM Modi for batting for local education

P. Goyal's Son - Harvard University

Javedkar's Son- Boston University

Rajnath's Son -Leeds University

Prasad's Son -Cornell University

Jitendra's Son-Oxford University

Nirmala's Daughter -NW University



Meanwhile Modiji - Students should study in India. pic.twitter.com/PtB95ibwjI — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a webinar on how this year's Budget supports building a robust healthcare system. Urging private investment in medicine, PM Modi highlighted that Indian children were travelling abroad to small nations for medical studies, inspite of language barriers. India is currently undertaking 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate students across Ukraine via Romania and Hungary.

"Today our children are going to small countries for medical education. They are going there despite having language problems. India's wealth is flying out of our nation. Can the private sector not invest in a big way in this field? Can't our state govt make easier policies to set up such institutions. This will help us raise more doctors, paramedics and can meet the global demands," said PM Modi. As per reports, students prefer to go to Ukraine for higher studies due to its cheaper fees, better infrastructure, and relaxed eligibility criteria.

आज हमारे बच्चे मेडिकल एजुकेशन के लिए बाहर जा रहे हैं, वहां Language Problem होने के बावजूद जा रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए प्राइवेट सेक्टर के साथियों के साथ ही राज्य सरकारों से मेरी एक अपील है… pic.twitter.com/4JQg2Efdit — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

India evacuates students from Ukraine

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday. Three more Air India flights have travelled back to India via Bucharest, Budapest taking the total evacuees to 907. Students have been advised to carry the Indian flag and get in touch with the nearest embassies to help authorities facilitate their travel to Ukraine's western borders.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has spoken to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the safe evacuation. Russia continues its offensive on Ukraine, inching closer to Kyiv, taking over multiple cities, power plants, ports, destroying dams, residential buildings - causing unprecedented casualties.