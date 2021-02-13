Rohtak SP Announces 1L Bounty On Main Accused In Wrestling Centre Firing; Probe Underway

On Friday evening, five people were killed and three others received injuries in a firing at a wrestling centre in Haryana's Rohtak district. Rohtak's Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma announced a bounty of Rs 1 Lakh on the main accused, Sukhwinder. Injured persons include a 3-year-old child of one of the deceased. The firing took place at the wrestling centre which is adjacent to a private college. According to the police sources, the motive behind the incident was prima facie, anger seems to be the

5 people have died & 3 hospitalised. Main accused, a wrestling coach named Sukhwinder, was terminated by one of the deceased after a complaint. Prima facie, anger seems to be the motive. Postmortem & probe underway. Accused carries Rs 1 lakh bounty on him: Rahul Sharma, SP Rohtak

Rohtak's SP Rahul Sharma said till now there is no clarity but have formed teams for gathering more information about the incident.

"As of now, there is no clarity on who opened fire. We have formed teams which are gathering more information about the incident. The identity of the deceased and the injured were being verified. The injured also included a 3-year-old," Sharma said, reported ANI.

FIR has been registered at PGIMS Rohtak under Arms Act and IPC against two accused. The FIR states that one of the deceased (a wrestling coach), had asked accused (another wrestling coach), to not come to the wrestling centre following a complaint from the family of a woman wrestler. After receiving information Police reached the spot took the injured to a nearby hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Rohtak

Earlier this month, in a shocking incident, a couple who planned to marry were shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana on Wednesday in a suspected case of honour killing. The police have retrieved CCTV footage of the incident. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh said that the parents of the man and the woman were to meet for working out some modalities for a court marriage. However, the woman's family did not turn up. The couple who were supposed to join them were shot dead when they had reached a place near the Maharshi Dayanand University. The man's brother who was accompanying him was seriously wounded.

