Romania Steps Up To Help India Combat COVID-19, Dispatches Essential Medical Supplies

With the outpouring of solidarity from partner countries, in view of India's tussle with COVID-19 infections, Romania stepped forward to provide medical aid and supplies. An aircraft with 80 oxygen concentrators, 75 oxygen cylinders and 20 high- flow oxygen therapy equipment took off from Bucharest, Romania on Thursday.

The Embassy of Romania in India said that the medical consignment was expected to arrive in New Delhi by tonight. They said,

"The aircraft took off in the afternoon on April 28 from Bucharest and will arrive tonight in New Delhi."

The assistance was sent by Romania's Department for Emergencies, through its Foundation for Emergency Response (SMURD Foundation). Romania has offered humanitarian assistance to India, pursuant to a request addressed to the European Union by India. Romania expressed its solidarity and joined the European and international efforts to support India which has confronted unprecedented circumstance due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Romanian Ambassador to India, Daniela Sezonov Tane said in his statements,

"The support offered by my country reflects the excellent bilateral relations we have with India, through the existing Extended Partnership signed in 2013. The medical field is one of the main domains of cooperation, with special relevance in moments of crisis as the one we are facing now." She added , "Our solidarity manifested during this unprecedented critical moment for Indian people represents another confirmation for Romania's engagement in strengthening and extending our relation with India - key partner for Romania and the European Union in the Indo-Pacific region, as it was underscored by the EU Council Conclusions from April 19 dedicated to a strategic approach on Indo- Pacific."

Romanian medical supplies are amongst the first to arrive in New Delhi and will be followed by additional medical services and equipment shipped by the other European Union Member States within Union Civil Protection Mechanism as consolidated efforts of Team Europe. Romania Foreign Affairs Ministry stated,

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania reiterates on this occasion the importance of global partnerships anchored in common values overwhelmingly relevant in this pandemic context, for our resilience and for combating the virus. Through our support we want to contribute to the international effort to help the Indian people in need."

COVID-19 tally in India

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,69,507 recoveries and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832. Total COVID-19 active cases in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

(Inputs from ANI)