Exclusive: BJP Asks Roshan Baig Not To Associate With Party Publicly Till Bypolls

Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig finds himself further isolated after BJP state top brass instructs him to stay away from the party and its leaders till the bypolls conclude. This comes a day after he was spotted at the BJP headquarters in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru raising questions about his presence. Baig, who had publicly claimed that he too will join the BJP along with other disqualified legislators, had been snubbed by the BJP who chose to maintain distance from the former Karnataka minister for the time being.

As Baig had hoped to bag the Shivajinagar ticket from the saffron party in the bypolls, he had ambitions of creating a platform for his son, Ruman Baig, in BJP. But sources in BJP claim that Baig was not a part of the scheme of things from the beginning. Although the party decided to welcome his assistance in bringing down the coalition government, the leader did not find acceptance amongst many senior leaders who were worried about the image of the party if Baig is allowed to join them.

Roshan Baig in trouble

Roshan Baig had been questioned by the SIT probing the multi-crore Pizzi scam, IMA, after his name had prominently featured not just by the prime accused, Mansoor Khan but also many investors who alleged that they invested their savings in IMA because the then Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig asked them to. The BJP had stridently taken on the then government in cheating the poor by enabling the alleged scamster Mansoor Khan and Baig’s connection with Khan had become incontrovertible. But when Roshan Baig, whose acrimony with Congress state leadership had reached a point of no return, offered to resign, adding heft to the rebellion, the BJP did not stop him. The leaders were told to encourage his resignation and the contentious matter on including him in BJP can be dealt with at a later stage.

On the eve of the grand ceremony of disqualified legislators joining the BJP, Baig and his son had circulated messages to reporters claiming that Baig Sr too will be amongst those who will be inducted. But after his name was missing from BJP’S list that was made public, Baig was asked to lie low. Many senior BJP leaders including KS Eshwarappa openly said the saffron party ‘did not need the likes of Roshan Baig’.

In October, 2017 Baig had used profane expletives against Prime Minister Modi in a public function and many BJP leaders seem to have not forgotten this. Despite his backpedalling and praising Modi recently, BJP is unwilling to forgive him completely. Two days ago, in his former constituency, Roshan Baig was seen campaigning for the BJP, appealing to Muslim voters to not get fooled any further and vote for the saffron party if they want development. Taking note of this proactive stance of Baig, the top brass has reportedly asked him to stay clear of endorsements of this nature and also not openly associate himself with anybody from the party, claiming it would harm them than reap them any benefits