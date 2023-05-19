Last Updated:

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawal Will Help Curb Black Money To 'great Extent': Former RBI DG

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor R Gandhi on Friday said withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 bank notes will help in curbing black money to a "great extent" because people are hoarding the high value currency.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi (ANI)


Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor R Gandhi on Friday said withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 bank notes will help in curbing black money to a "great extent" because people are hoarding the high value currency.

Gandhi, who was leading the currency department during the demonetisation of 2016, told PTI that any systemic impact on payments is unlikely because the notes are not used in day-to-day payments, which mostly go through in a digital manner.

However, the Rs 20,000 limit on a single exchange transaction -- where those having the Rs 2,000 notes can go to a bank branch for exchanging the currency with bills of other denominations –- may lead to "operational inconvenience" as some people may have to do multiple visits to a bank branch.

When asked about the impact of the Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal on the agenda of curbing black money, Gandhi said it will help to a "great extent", and reminded that one of the intentions of demonetisation was also to curb black money in the economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly keeps on reissuing currency of a specific denomination by launching a new series of notes under the same denomination to replace older currencies, Gandhi said.

On Friday, the RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender.

READ | If you have Rs 2000 notes, this is what you have to do
READ | Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn by RBI: Here's all you need to know
READ | Govt to get Rs 87,416 crore dividend from RBI
READ | Rs 2000 note withdrawn from circulation by RBI; Check last date to exchange
READ | Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Not the first time RBI has withdrawn currency from circulation

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT