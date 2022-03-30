RSS Chief Bhagwat To Address Kashmiri Pandits On April 3 To Mark Navreh Celebrations

Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will address the Kashmiri Hindu community via video conferencing on April 3 during Navreh celebrations. From April 1-3, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) in Jammu will host a three-day event to commemorate the 'Tyaag and Shaurya Divas' and encourage the Kashmiri Samaj to commit to returning to their motherland on the auspicious festival of Navreh.

For several years, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra has hosted seminars, essay writing competitions, and quizzes to commemorate the Navreh, Tyaag, and Shaurya Divas with community members and school children.

Day to remember Shriya Bhat, saviour of Kashmiri Hindus

According to the SSK, the Navreh celebrations will begin on April 1 with the 'Tyaag (sacrifice) Divas' in remembrance of Shriya Bhat, a historical icon who is said to have been the saviour of Kashmiri Hindus. Navreh Sankalp Divas is observed on April 2, the first day of the New Year. The word 'Navreh' is thought to come from the Sanskrit word 'Nava Varsha,' which means 'New Year.'

The Shaurya Divas will be held on April 3 in honour of Laltaditya Muktapida, the eighth-century King of Kashmir, who is known for his heroism and triumph over Turks, as well as for extending his realm from Central Asia to Bengal in the east and south India. The Navreh celebrations will come to a close with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat giving a virtual address to the Kashmiri Hindu community. This coincides with the first day of the Chaitra (spring) Navratras. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate the Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival.

Bhagwat's recent visit to Gorakhnath Temple

Recently, Bhagwat visited the Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and performed a puja amid the chanting of mantras. Bhagwat was there for his three-day visit. On the last day of his visit, he reached the temple in the morning and performed a puja of Baba Gorakhnath.

Bhagwat visited Mahant Avaidyanath's Samadhi sthal, where members of the temple administration drove him to the Gorakshpeethdhishwar Kaksh for prasad. He was given an "Angvastra" by the chief priest. For around a half-hour, the RSS Chief remained on the temple grounds. Bhagwat had encouraged RSS bureaucrats to motivate "swayamsevaks" to engage with people during a meeting with them on Monday, and he emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline. He also stressed the importance of training before bringing people into the organisation. He requested that campaigns connected to social problems be launched, as this was the organization's goal and objective.

(With ANI input)