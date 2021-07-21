RSS Chief Declares 'CAA-NRC Debate Over', Calls Out Those Taking ‘political Mileage’

Stirring the CAA-NRC issue in Assam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, claimed that the debate on the contentious laws is over, addressing a book launch in Guwahati. Claiming that CAA and NRC are not against any Indians, the RSS chief said those seeking Indian citizenship must abide its rules and must fell for India. Bhagwat was launching a book named 'Citizenship debate over NRC & CAA: Assam and the politics of history' by Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Debate on CAA-NRC is already over. If you are taking citizenship, you should abide rules of India, have a feeling for India. But if you take citizenship and still are not of India, this is wrong. CAA-NRC is not against any Indians. We are focusing on our minority but Pakistan is not following this rule. Few are politicising this for political gain and spreading misleading rumours. Things cannot be solved if one thinks of personal interest," said Bhagwat. The RSS chief recently said that Hindus and muslims in India share same DNA.

Talking about Muslims' population rise in India, he added, "There was a pre-planned way to increase Muslims' population in 1930. They wanted to maintain their dominance and this thing is helping them even today. They think, due to this, things will happen their way". Assam is set to pass a Population control Bill in the monsoon session, implementing a two-child policy in the state.

Assam's final NRC list

On August 31, 2019, the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator's office released the final NRC list. 3,11,21,004 Assam residents have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 Assam residents have been found ineligible. The exclusion includes the number of people who did not submit their papers to the NRC authorities. The 19 lakh exclusion is a major decrease from the over 40 lakh excluded in the second draft published on July 2018. Amid the onslaught Coronavirus (COVID-19), Assam's NRC officials did not issue official notice rejecting the excluded population's citizenship, thus impeding these 19 lakh individuals to approach govt-appointed 'foreigners' tribunals to challenge the final list.

The final list had disappointed BJP and left most Bengali residents aghast. BJP's Assam Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged that over 5 lakh Hindu Bengalis were excluded from the list and that they would be given citizenship by the state by 2021. Reports estimate that of the 19 lakh excluded -7 lakh were Muslims, which has led to Assam BJP, AASU oppose the process - leading to violent protests. Moreover, the BJP has batted for a nationwide NRC which has been vehemently opposed by most states. Now, the state NRC co-ordinator has approached the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive and time-bound re-verification of draft NRC and the supplementary list of NRC.