RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Bats For Unity Among Castes And Sects

Giving the message of unity among different castes and sects, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that “earlier we were one, but we created divisions in the form of castes which were widened by foreigners and for this country, we will once again have to become one”.

Addressing RSS workers here in the programme “Samaj Sakti Sangam” (confluence of social power), Bhagwat remembered Dr B R Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary and said Babasaheb had said that an equanimous society will only lead to the development of the country.

“Ambedkar had said that we were defeated by foreign invaders as we were divided,” Bhagwat said.

“Earlier we were one, but we created divisions of castes and such things like sects and the foreigners widened it. Now for the development of the country, we need to be one again,” he said.

