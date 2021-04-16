RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Discharged From Hospital; Advised Home Quarantine For Next 5 Days

In a heartening development on Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was discharged from the hospital in Nagpur 7 days after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on April 9 after developing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The doctors have now advised him to undergo home quarantine for the next 5 days. Earlier in the day, Dr.Subhrajit Dasgupta, the Director- Medical Services of this hospital issued an update on his health status.

The statement read, "Today is 8th day of his hospitalisation. Shri Mohan Bhagwatji had an uneventful night. All his vital parameters like pulse, blood pressure, respiration, oxygenation were normal. All blood investigation including markers were normal today, the attending doctors have decided discharge today. He had a good sleep and had his usual diabetic high protein diet. His blood sugar levels are within control and was able to perform 6 minute walk test on room air. He has been examined in the morning by Dr.Rajan Barokar and his team. They expressed satisfaction with his condition."

Maharashtra's COVID-19 surge continues

A day earlier, Maharashtra recorded 61,695 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 36,39,855. At present, there are 6,20,060 active cases in the State. With 53,335 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 29,59,056. With Mumbai recording 8217 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state. 349 more fatalities were reported on Thursday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 211 occurred in the last 48 hours, 71 in the last week and the rest from the period before.

Until now, a total of 59,153 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 2,30,36,652 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,39,855 persons are under home quarantine, 27,273 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.8 per cent, 81.3 per cent and 1.63 per cent respectively. While a total of 1,06,38,209 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 12,23,119 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.