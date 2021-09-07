RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Muslim Intellectuals; Says 'Indians Have Common Ancestry'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday, 6 September 2021, asserted that every Indian citizen is a 'Hindu'. Speaking at an event organized by the Pune-based Global Strategic Policy Foundation, Mohan Bhagwat explained his point saying that both Hindus and Muslims share the 'same ancestry', and the word Hindu was equivalent to the word ancestry as well as motherland, and Indian culture.

"The word Hindu is equivalent to the rich heritage of our motherland, ancestors, and culture, and every Indian is a Hindu," Mohan Bhagwat said at a seminar titled "Nation First, Nation Supreme", underlining that he was not trying to disrespect other views.

'Sane Muslim leaders must oppose fundamentalists'

Pointing out the need to think in terms of gaining Indian dominance and not Muslim dominance, the Mohan Bhagwat supremo urged the 'sane' Muslim leaders to stand firmly against fundamentalists. "Sane Muslim leaders should oppose unnecessary issues and stand firmly against fundamentalists and hardliners. The more we do this at the earliest, the less damage it will cause to our society," the RSS supremo added.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, were among other prominent speakers at the event.

Asserting that Islam came to India with invaders, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Since the time they have arrived in India, they are here. after independence did they leave? No, they didn't. Muslims can and have taken all the posts and positions. Mohan Bhagwat blamed the British for creating unbridgeable gaps between the Hindus and the Muslims of India. "Misinformation was created... they try to divide and make both the communities fight... this has wedged differences between both the communities... the solution is that we have to change our polarization from the root," the RSS chief further added.

A similar statement was made by Mohan Bhagwat in July, in which he had asserted that all Indians share 'the same DNA', and had propagated Hindu- Muslim unity. Post making the statement, he had been at the receiving end of a lot of backlashes, with Congress even questioning the need for cracking down on religious conversions through anti-Love Jihad laws.