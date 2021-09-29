RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says, 'Hindutva Brings Everyone Together'; To Visit Jammu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday remarked that Hindutva was an ideology system that drew everyone together. During a three-day tour to Surat, the RSS chief addressed a group of 150 guests. "Hindutva is one that takes everyone along, brings everyone together, unites everyone within itself, and makes everyone prosper,” he said. When removing "hurdles," conflicts can develop, but Hindutva is not about conflicts, according to Bhagwat.

"It is for the Hindus to understand this. But Hindus should also understand that power is required to remove hurdles, because this is what the world understands....We have to become powerful, but...Such power will never be meant for tyranny. It will bring the world together while protecting the religion," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: 'Hindutva takes everyone along'

Mohan Bhagwat went on to say that a nation was a group of people united by a shared culture and purpose. According to the RSS' Gujarat unit, he will meet with important people and local industrialists, among others. The RSS chief is visiting Gujarat for the first time since a new government led by Bhupendra Patel seized power, replacing the Vijay Rupani-led administration.

RSS chief to visit Jammu on September 30

Mohan Bhagwat will visit Jammu for four days starting September 30. The RSS Sarsanghchalak will take part in a number of events during his visit. Every year, the Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah travel to all provinces of the country as part of organisational activities and to connect with significant people, as per Sangh tradition.

This will be Mohan Bhagwat's first visit to the region since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A. He had previously visited Jammu in 2016. Apart from in-house organisational meetings with the Sangh's Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Bhagwat will speak at a lecture on October 2 at Jammu University's General Zorawar Singh Auditorium. He will be discussing the RSS's current efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, such as Sewa (service), education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, and so on.

Bhagwat to visit address RSS volunteers on October 3

On October 3, Bhagwat will use video conferencing to address RSS volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir. He will also meet with Pracharaks from across the union area, as well as dignitaries. Sangh workers played a critical role in helping people during the first and second waves of COVID. Bhagwat will gather input from RSS volunteers who worked throughout the pandemic's first and second waves. The Centre repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into two territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in August 2019.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(IMAGE: PTI)