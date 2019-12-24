Russia Dismisses China's Call To Discuss Kashmir In UNSC, Says It Is A 'bilateral Issue'

Russia on Wednesday came in support of India on the issue of Kashmir strongly emphasizing that the topic is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan stating that it is "not interested" in raising the matter in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Following India's abrogation of Article 370, which gives special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, in August this year, China and Pakistan are making all efforts to raise the issue internationally.

However, the Russian Deputy Ambassador Roman Babushkin said, "Russia's position is clear and is not changing. We are of the position any issue between India and Pakistan should be resolved on a bilateral basis, according to Simla agreement and Lahore declaration. We have not interested in the issue into the international platforms including UNSC."

China reaches UNSC

This statement by the Russian delegate comes days after China put forward a proposal to hold a meeting on the issue of Kashmir in the UNSC. However, due to subsequent developments ahead of the UNSC consultations, it became clear that the matter would not come up for discussion. The US, France, UK, and Russia had foiled China's attempt to call to convene the meeting. French diplomatic sources had previously said that Kashmir will not be discussed in the Security Council.

"Our position has been very clear: the Kashmir issue has to be discussed bilaterally. We have highlighted this several times recently, including in the UN," a source said.

The UNSC had earlier met in August to discuss Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The closed consultations on Kashmir which were held after decades in this manner by the Security Council on August 16 had ended without any outcome or statement from the UNSC, landing a huge blow to Pakistan's efforts, backed by China, to internationalize the Kashmir issue.

