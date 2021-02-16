'Russia-India Ties Are Rock Solid,' Says Envoy Varma Ahead Of Shringla's Visit To Moscow

Ahead of Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Russia, India's Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma reaffirmed that relations between India and Russia are 'rock solid.' Speaking in a video message, the Ambassador remarked that the two countries would set an 'active and ambitious agenda' during the talks, adding that the visit was 'intended to deepen cooperation' between the two nations across all sectors.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla is visiting Moscow on a two-day visit on February 17 and 18. It is his first visit abroad this year. (He would) hold discussions with the Russian counterparts in the Russian Foreign Ministry for setting an active and ambitious agenda of bilateral relations," said Venkatesh Varma.

"India-Russia relations are rock solid. Foreign secretary's visit is intended to deepen cooperation in all sectors. We'll also expand our cooperation including building on PM Modi's visit to Vladivostok in September 2019. There is a lot of excitement in Moscow about how India and Russia can cooperate in terms of the Covid pandemic," he added.

Shringla to visit Moscow

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is expected to visit Moscow on February 17-18. The invitation has been extended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. The envoy is expected to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov during his visit and hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations.

"During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance. He will also deliver a speech on 'India-Russia relations' at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the MEA stated.

In recent times, there have been various imputations surrounding the India-Russia Summit 2020 by selective media houses who have thrown speculations surrounding the delay claiming Moscow's 'reservations' with India joining hands with QUAD as a reason. Such reports were name-called by the Russian Foreign Ministry which has clarified that their ties with India were as strong as they had ever been, blaming any delay in the summit on the Coronavirus pandemic.

(With Agency Inputs)