Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Speaks To Spiritual Gurus Over Evacuation Of Indian Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to spiritual gurus and community leaders to discuss the steps and measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. As Moscow and Kyiv entered the fifth day of intense fighting, India’s Prime Minister mobilised both government officials, the Indian community members, overseas organisations, and spiritual bodies after he chaired a high-level meeting to discuss events unfolding in Russia-Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister spoke with Sri Sri Ravishankar, and other spiritual leaders including Brahma Bihari swami. He also held talks with the Indian diaspora leaders in London.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been up late-night speaking about key arrangements and steps to bring back the Indian students safe to their homeland country,” Republic Media Network has learned from sources.

#BREAKING | PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/m5faSwyecQ pic.twitter.com/JSAk4RQ6H8 — Republic (@republic) February 28, 2022

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. pic.twitter.com/eJELxgnqmO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

PM Modi ramps up New Delhi's efforts to transport stranded Indian citizens safe back to homeland

PM Modi also held a series of meetings as of Sunday, to ramp up efforts to transport the stranded Indian citizens from the war zone to India as soon as possible. The Indian government has also launched a mission named "Operation Ganga" for the Indian nation's evacuation as Russian forces’ fierce assault across the Ukrainian civilian cities cut off Kyiv’s access to the world.

It is to be noted that in midst of Moscow’s military operation inside Kyiv, India is the only country coordinating efforts to pull its citizens out of the conflict region.

The Government of India struck a partnership with airliners such as Air India that has flown out of the country to lead the evacuation of the Indian citizens.

Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts.

Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 28, 2022

The first flight carrying Indian students from Ukraine landed in Mumbai through Bucharest, with over 219 students onboard, all of whom returned safely. Another flight, meanwhile landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens late on Sunday midnight. One other aircraft landed in New Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest with 250 students.

Commenced bus service to take Indians stuck in Shehyni to other transit points for entry into Poland. https://t.co/VKxRAzjo3Q — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 28, 2022

As the Russia Ukraine conflict unfolded on Thursday last week, the Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals, asking them to use nearby railway stations for movement to flee Kyiv. In the latest notice issued on February 27, the Indian Embassy also advised nationals to proceed towards western regions, use railways as a mode of transportation given that it was operational and safer, and wait for the government efforts to bring them back home.

The Embassy also informed that Ukraine Railways are operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first come first serve basis. Earlier today India’s defense ministry provided reassurances to the frantic parents of stranded Indian students that the government would leave no stone unturned to evacuate each Indian out safe from the war-inflicted areas. In a landmark announcement, GoI clarified that the transportation cost for evacuation flights for the Indians being arranged will be completely borne by the government.

India's historic 'Operation Ganga'

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. So far, three flights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian Citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights. Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights have been asked to reach border countries along Ukraine's west to be evacuated.