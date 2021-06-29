Russian Agency Rosatom Commences Construction Of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant In TN

On June 29, an official ceremony was held that was dedicated to the first concrete pouring into the foundation plate of the recreator building for Kudankulam NPP Unit 5 (Republic of India). This concrete pouring commemorated the official commencement of the main state of nuclear power plant stage 3 construction. However, due to anti-epidemiological restrictions, the ceremony was held via videoconference.

Russian nuclear agency's construction begins

First concrete pouring was preceded by continuous preliminary work: concrete bedding for foundations of the reactor building, auxiliary reactor building with the Main Control Room, turbine building and power supply building for normal operation, emergency power supply and safety control systems.

“For many years the Kudankulam NPP construction project has been a symbol of close cooperation between Russia and India. However, we do not want to stop at what had already been achieved. Rosatom has all the most advanced nuclear power technologies. Together with our Indian colleagues, we are ready to launch the serial construction of the state-of-the-art Generation III+ Russian-designed nuclear power units at a new site in India. It is stipulated by the existing agreements,” Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated during the ceremony.

Stating that the first our of concrete at the construction site of the 5th nuclear reactor of Kudankulam NPP is one of the significant moments in the Russian-India nuclear energy cooperation. Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R. Kudashev said that this demonstrates his country's devotion to achieving success in all bilateral undertakings.

1st pour of concrete at the construction site of the 5th nuclear reactor of #Kudankulam NPP, happened today, is one of significant moments in the #RussiaIndia nuclear energy cooperation. It demonstrates our firm devotion to achieve success in all bilateral undertakings. pic.twitter.com/ijLTuS1FeF — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) June 29, 2021

Russian enterprises are already manufacturing equipment required for the first priority installation, the equipment for the reactor facilities and the turbine hall for Unit 5. Even in today's date, on the construction horizon of up to two years, construction is provided with detailed design documentation.

After signing the General Framework Agreement (GFA) on April 10, 2014, on the construction of Units 3, 4, the negotiations with the Indian party began regarding the construction of Kudankulam NPP Units 5, 6, upon the results of which the agreement was reached that these Units would be constructed in compliance with the same design as it was stipulated for Units 3, 4. Earlier on June 01, 2017, the Credit Protocol to the Intergovernmental Agreement of December 05, 2008, and the GFA for Kudankulam NPP Units 5, 6 were signed.

(Image: AP, PTI, Twitter- @NKudashev)