'Our World Today Is In The Middle Of A Real Transformation': S Jaishankar At CPR 2020

Speaking at the Centre for Policy Research's 'Dialogue 2020', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday remarked that the world today is in the middle of a 'real transformation.'

"We struggle to absorb a nationalistic America, a rising China, a divided Europe, a re-emerging Russia, a normalizing Japan, an insecure ASEAN and an even more disturbed Middle East," Jaishankar said while addressing the conference in New Delhi.

Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister also reflected upon India's capabilities and the changing nature of geopolitics.

'Need of the hour remains sober conversations'

In his address, Jaishankar said, "We significantly shaped the connectivity debate at a time when the world was still confused. And backed that up with a plethora of projects, including in our immediate neighbourhood. When ideologies, identities and history mix with business, politics and strategy, it can create a very potent cocktail. But the need of the hour remains more sober conversations."

"Economic rebalancing has now started to translate into its political manifestation. And that means a fundamental overhaul of the global architecture. For a nation like India that till now has had to manoeuvre against binary or unilateral dominance of other powers, this calls for a much more complex and nuanced strategy. At the same time, our own capabilities and stakes in the world outside have grown significantly. Others have started treating us as a player - and sometimes as a competitor - in a manner for which there is little recent precedent," he added.

CPR 2020

CPR 2020 is an annual two-day conclave which commenced in New Delhi on Monday. Titled as 'CPR Dialogues 2020: Police Perspectives for the 21st Century' the conclave aims at debating the significant development and policy challenges that India faces in the coming decade. Apart from EAM S Jaishankar, other prominent speakers in the forum include former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, NITI Ayog member Ramesh Chand and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma.

