​​​​​​​External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Grieves The Death Of Indian Tourists In Nepal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed his condolence over the death of eight Indian tourists in a resort in Nepal while informing that the Indian embassy in Nepal is providing every assistance to the hospital where the tourists were taken for treatment.

Deeply distressed by the tragic news of the passing away of 8 Indian tourists in Nepal.Our Embassy @IndiaInNepal hs been closely following the situation.Embassy officials are stationed at the hospital& are providing necessary assistance.Our thoughts are with the bereaved families — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2020

Eight tourists from Kerala, including four minors, lost their lives in Nepal after falling unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their hotel room.

Kerala CM condoles the tourist's death

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Malayali tourists in Nepal, and directed officials for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the passing away of eight Malayali tourists in Nepal. On the directions of the Chief Minister, NORKA officials have taken steps to expedite procedures for the repatriation of the mortal remains. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) January 21, 2020

Declared dead after being rescued

The tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala in Nepal when eight of them, including four minors, died after they fell unconscious probably due to a possible gas leak from the heater in their room at a mountainous resort, Nepal's local police said.

They were airlifted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu where they were pronounced dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathaur said. Makwanpur police said the victims might have fallen unconscious due to asphyxiation.

"All eight were airlifted and brought to the hospital in Kathmandu. A doctor from the Indian mission was also immediately sent to the concerned hospital to check on the welfare of patients and to provide necessary assistance," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The deceased - two couples and four children - were part of a group of 15 people, traveling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination. They were on their way back home and staying at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman in Makawanpur district on Monday night. The Indian mission assured all necessary assistance to the family members of the victims.

