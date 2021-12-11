Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Kerala Govt Allows Resumption Of Traditional Route Via Neelimala

Following a notable decline in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government announced to have lifted more curbs and allow relaxations pertaining to the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The decision came to the fore after a meeting was held between the Chief Minister and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. The competent authorities have ordered the resumption of the traditional route.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, it is decided that the traditional route to Sabarimala, inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Perinad Village, from Pampa via Neelimala, Apache Medu and Marakoottam will be opened for devotees. The authorities have set up health facilities at Neelimala and Apache Medu while overnight stay at Sannidhanam has been allowed to devotees too. Approximately 500 rooms are open to devotees with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Notably, bathing and balitharpanam rituals (offering for ancestors who left for heavenly abode) will be allowed in the Pampa River. after the district administration decides on assessing the water level in the said River.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

On Friday, Kerala recorded 3,972 new COVID cases and 340 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,75,204 and the toll to 42,579. Of the 340, 31 were recorded over the last few days and 309 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,836 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 51,04,456 and the active cases dropped to 39,341, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 690 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (658) and Kozhikode (469).

Of the new cases, 26 were health workers, 10 were from outside the state and 3,736 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 200.